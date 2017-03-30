McMorris’ return to gov’t after DUI criticized by MADD

Seven months after pleading guilty to drinking and driving, MLA Don McMorris is back in the Legislative Assembly with the Sask Party. He was fined $1,820 and is prohibited from driving for one year, a mandatory minimum sentence in Saskatchewan. McMorris provided breath samples that revealed his blood alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit, blowing .200 and .210 after he was arrested near White City around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2016. On March 6 an internal party vote saw him elected back into caucus after asking to be re-instated, which astonished MADD Canada spokesperson, Wendell…