MLA backs Sask Party budget

It’s no surprise that many Saskatchewan residents and organizations are fuming about the government’s 2017-2018 budget. Numerous unions and advocacy groups like the Canadian Taxpayers Federation say Saskatchewan residents have been left to carry the burden as the Sask Party attempts to slash and burn their way out of a large deficit over the next two years, while corporations reap the benefits of tax breaks. Don McMorris, MLA for Indian Head-Milestone, said while he certainly hears those complaints, he stands behind the budget. “There’s never a good time for a tax increase but what you want to do is make…