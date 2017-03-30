Protest planned over library cuts

By Samantha Magee -
Many rural libraries like Fort Qu'Appelle's will be struggling now that their operating budget has been cut by more than half by the provincial government. Photo by Samantha Magee

The province has removed funding for public libraries in Regina and Saskatoon to save $1.3 million in spending. It has also removed $3.5 million in support to the seven regional library systems, resulting in an operating budget of $2.5 million — that’s a 58-per-cent cut. The Southeast Regional Library issued a press release detailing what the cuts will mean, including: no new materials or books will be purchased, books or other items cannot be transferred between libraries, positions will not be funded to co-ordinate literacy programs such as Aboriginal Storytelling Month, no administrative support, no guidance, and no professional advice…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR