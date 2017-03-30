Protest planned over library cuts

The province has removed funding for public libraries in Regina and Saskatoon to save $1.3 million in spending. It has also removed $3.5 million in support to the seven regional library systems, resulting in an operating budget of $2.5 million — that’s a 58-per-cent cut. The Southeast Regional Library issued a press release detailing what the cuts will mean, including: no new materials or books will be purchased, books or other items cannot be transferred between libraries, positions will not be funded to co-ordinate literacy programs such as Aboriginal Storytelling Month, no administrative support, no guidance, and no professional advice…