Regulars worry about those who rely on STC service

One of the casualties of the province’s 2017-18 budget is the Saskatchewan Transportation Company. The service will be shut down, effectively causing 224 people to lose their jobs and many more people to lose a vital service. “That was probably one of the tougher decisions,” said Don McMorris, MLA for Indian Head-Milestone, who used to be responsible for the STC. However, he said cutting the service was a no-brainer when you look at the numbers. “Ridership continued to drop. We worked hard to try and increase it with different programs… It was a difficult decision but ridership was dropping and…