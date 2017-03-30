Science fair winners advance

Bert Fox Community High School held its second annual science fair last week for Grade 8 and 9 students. There were 60 projects entered and judged, covering a variety of topics. “This year we also did try some different things as we moved it to the afternoon, and had it the same day as parent-teacher meetings,” said Lorne Wilson, a teacher and judge. “The judging was done based on the criteria set out by the Canada Wide Science Fair and was led by our head judge, Jacques Delorme, from Regina.” Other judges included: Marlene Blatter, PVSD trustee; Char Blum, SCC…