Town must deal with downloading from gov’t

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) is critical of the provincial government for downloading more costs to municipalities while cutting municipal funding in its 2017-18 budget. On March 28 SUMA released a statement saying many municipalities were “reeling” from the decision to cut $36 million in funding from 109 municipalities, including Fort Qu’Appelle. Town Coun. Lee Finishen is on the board of directors, and said SUMA is putting together a strategy to deal with the cuts that affect programs such as the rink affordability program, funding for regional parks, grants in lieu of taxes program for Crown corporations, library funding,…