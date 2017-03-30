Town must deal with downloading from gov’t

By Samantha Magee -

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) is critical of the provincial government for downloading more costs to municipalities while cutting municipal funding in its 2017-18 budget. On March 28 SUMA released a statement saying many municipalities were “reeling” from the decision to cut $36 million in funding from 109 municipalities, including Fort Qu’Appelle. Town Coun. Lee Finishen is on the board of directors, and said SUMA is putting together a strategy to deal with the cuts that affect programs such as the rink affordability program, funding for regional parks, grants in lieu of taxes program for Crown corporations, library funding,…

