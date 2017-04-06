Author says Canadians have glorified Battle of Vimy Ridge

Leading up to the April 9 centennial commemorating the Battle of Vimy Ridge, an author is challenging the way Canadians reverently look at that part of our history. Jamie Swift, of Kingston, Ont., argues the widely popular notion that the Battle of Vimy Ridge during the First World War, solidified Canada’s identity as a nation couldn’t be farther from the truth. Swift was at the Cupar Library on April 1 to speak to a group of about 30 people, mostly seniors, about his latest book, The Vimy Trap. The topic is perhaps more pertinent now than ever as we look…