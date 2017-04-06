Canadian Food Grains Bank makes lives better

Sandra Fowler, of Eyebrow, Sask. is passionate about food and agriculture. So passionate, she travels around the world to learn about farming practices in other countries and has visited places like Cuba, Kenya and India as a representative for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank (CFGB). On March 21 Fowler spoke at the Senior’s Centre about her study trip with CFGB in Nicaragua, with 11 other people associated with the non-profit organization. In Nicaragua only 15 per cent of the land is arable and 30 to 40 per cent of the people live below the poverty line, Fowler told the group. The…