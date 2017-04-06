Committee says reward worth risk with events staff

The Branding Committee made a presentation to Fort Qu’Appelle’s town council to share with the new councillors a little bit about their history and where they would like to see the town progress in the future. Ken Hutchinson spoke on behalf of the group and shared with council how they first formed, after hearing a presentation from a top tourism consultant from the United States, Roger Brooks, who has worked for such top clients like Disney World. They were inspired by his lecture and wanted to re-brand the valley to increase tourism and foster long-term economic sustainability. Other members of…