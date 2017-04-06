Council wants involvement in emergency planning

Some town councillors recently took an emergency preparedness course to learn what to do in the event of a small or large-scale emergency situation in Fort Qu’Appelle. Just after the training was completed, Sioux Avenue flooded. Town foreman Brian Giroux told the Fort Times that on Monday, March 20 the temperature dropped, causing an ice jam on Mission Lake, making the water from a nearby creek rise and spill onto the road, flooding the intersections on 7th and 8th Streets. Coun. Larry Schultz said EMO co-ordinator Warren Bobbee, a retired emergency management co-ordinator for the City of Regina, responded to…