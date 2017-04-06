Cupar residents urged to oppose library cuts

Like many rural libraries across the province, Cupar fears the cuts recently announced in the province’s budget will be detrimental. Ed Leeman, chair of the board of directors, told a group of about 30 gathered to hear an author give a presentation on April 1 to sign a petition if they wanted to see their library stay open. Cupar’s library itself is small, merged with the Royal Canadian Legion, with just a few closets full of books but Leeman said its an important part of the small community, with a population of less than 600 people. “Parkland Region is meeting…