Eco Museum discusses flooding of Big Quill Lakes

The Calling Lakes District Planning Commission is throwing its support behind the Quill Lakes Watershed Association, which proposed a two-step plan to manage the Quill Lakes that are in danger of flooding. Big Quill Lake has risen more than 6.5 metres since 2005. Aura Lee MacPherson, Eco Museum chair, is also a part of the Calling Lakes District Planning Commission (CLDPC) but she personally objects to the plan and elaborated on her views at the Eco Museum’s annual general meeting held on March 22. MacPherson said there is still no proof as to the salinity levels and she is worried…