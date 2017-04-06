National chief pleased with federal budget

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Last year the Canadian Government announced $8.4 billion for First Nations people over five years, this year it promised an additional $3.4 billion over the next five years focusing on infrastructure and health in the 2017 budget entitled, Building a Strong Middle Class. National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Perry Bellegarde, told the Fort Times he was pleased with the money allocated as the government works to honour its pledge to address 94 calls to action made by the Truth and Reconciliation Committee. “It’s one-third of the government’s new spending.” Of…