Prairie Co-op sees growth in 2016

By Grasslands News Group -
Chris Paradis, general manager of Prairie Co-op, presents 30-year service awards to Shirley Lemaire and Val Crandlemier during the Co-op’s annual general meeting at the legion on March 27. Photo by Jason G. Antonio, Grasslands News

By Jason G. Antonio Grasslands News In fall 2016, a group of Prairie Co-op staff received a Grower Outreach Award for their engagement with producers, which was the second year in a row a group of staff had been awarded for customer service. A group of employees had received an award in 2015 for achievement in seed sales. “This is an award that’s based on being actively engaged with the producer, farm calls, farm meetings (and) bringing the latest technology to the producer,” said Prairie Co-op general manager Chris Paradis about the Grower Outreach Award. The accomplishments were discussed during…

