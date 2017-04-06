PVSD faces ‘tough decisions’ after budget slashed

Education boards across the province will make some tough decisions over the next couple of months, after the provincial government cut more than $54 million from kindergarten to Grade 12 education. Janet Kotylak, chair of the Prairie Valley Board of Education, said in the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) the loss is $3.1 million for this fiscal year, or a 3.6-per-cent cut. “A $3.1 million reduction is challenging with enrolment increases and the cost of collective agreements. It’s extremely challenging.” Kotylak said administration and payroll will feel the brunt of the cuts as 75 per cent of the board’s budget…