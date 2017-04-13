Art teachers painting cross-country, stop near Fort Qu’Appelle

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Two artists are trekking across Canada and stopping every 150 kilometres to capture beautiful Canadian scenes to mark the country’s 150th birthday. Alison Grapes and Carol Loeb, life-long friends, stopped in southern Saskatchewan recently, photographed a historical marker and painted it — painting all of the photographs at each stop is part of the project. The plaque, found near Broadview, honours those who travelled along the Fort Qu’Appelle Trail by Red River cart. The plaque is posted in what was known as Fort Ellice. The painting is referred to as #36 in…