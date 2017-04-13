Come and visit the largest trade show in the valley

Clear your calendars and plan on visiting this year’s Takin’ Care of Business Trade Show with friends and family for a fun, informative afternoon. The annual show, sponsored by the Fort Times, is expecting more than 75 exhibitors who will set up tables at the Fort Qu’Appelle Rexentre on April 22 and 23. Small, medium and large businesses will showcase their wares and services from all over Saskatchewan. “We are looking forward to this year’s show. There’s so many unique items, services, businesses and clubs who are going to be there,” said Sandra Huber, office manager at the Fort Times…