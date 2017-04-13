Council reviews budget to make up for gov’t cuts

It doesn’t look good for Fort property owners looking to keep their annual tax bill down. It’s a property re-assessment year, the provincial government has cut funding to municipalities through a grants in lieu program and education property taxes are increasing. The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) issued a news release on April 10 saying the group was seeking “meaningful consultations” with the province to talk about the cuts and what is being called a culture of “provincial downloading” onto municipalities. Coun. Lee Finishen, a SUMA board member, said 109 municipalities are no longer eligible for $36 million of grants…