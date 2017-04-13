Councillors vote to allow mayor to claim same expenses they do

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are briefs from the regular meeting of the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle council on March 30. Land sale The town agreed to sell a parcel of land on the south side of town, a 50-foot-lot for $9,000. The town has a policy that they sell available lots for $185 per frontage foot, said Mayor Jerry Whiting. Coun. Brian Casper said the town might want to consider updating its prices. “As we get less and less lots they become more valuable,” he said. The parcel of land is located behind the A…