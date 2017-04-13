Legion getting its new roof, project will be complete by early May

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Contractors have begun stripping the legion hall’s old roof in preparation for the installation of a new metal, peaked roof. “They have to remove all the old mechanical stuff, heating system and ventilation first,” said Fort Qu’Appelle Royal Canadian Legion president Ralph Martin, who said the project will take about a month to complete. The legion has been fundraising for new roof for the last 18 months or so to replace the existing one, which is old and leaking in some places. The building contains a community hall, a lounge, and a veteran’s…