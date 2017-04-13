Legion pauses to honour Vimy battle

The Battle of Vimy Ridge in France is an important part of Canada’s history. It marks the first time the four Canadian divisions fought together, unified as an independent nation for the first time. For this reason and the ultimate victory over the Germans in the First World War, the battle is often referred to as the birth of a nation. However, less glamorous, is the fact about 3,600 Canadian soldiers were killed and more than 7,000 injured that day. Recently, Jamie Swift, author of the Vimy Trap, said Canadians should be cautious wen remembering wars and he doesn’t like…