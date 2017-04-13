Murder suspect appears in Fort Qu’Appelle court

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Mother of five, Lauren Quewezance was found dead on Dec. 15, 2016, her lifeless body outside a residence on Little Black Bear First Nation. The next day, Sherman Luke Bellegarde, 37, of Little Black Bear First Nation/Balcarres, was arrested as a suspect. Police say the two are known to each other. Bellegarde appeared in Fort Qu’Appelle provincial court on March 30 on a second-degree murder charge and others, including: breaching the condition of a probation order, failing to attend court, and two counts of theft. He is in custody; his matters were…