RQHR approves interim $1-billion budget in principle

With spending that can reach $2.8 million a day, Keith Dewar, the CEO of the Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region (RQHR), proposed an interim balanced budget for the region’s 2017-18 fiscal year that started April 1. Revenues for RQHR detailed in the budget total just over $1 billion. The largest expense shows salary and benefit totals of $695,942,000 or 65 per cent of the overall budget, not including affiliate salaries. Dewar said the region looked to find variances between best practices that “colleagues or peers” are using and current state within the region to find ways to use fewer resources, lower…