Sea Cadets complete closed water scuba training

At the beginning of April a second group of Fort Qu’Appelle Sea Cadets took to the pool in Yorkton to complete the closed water dive portion of their scuba training. This now makes a total of two officers and eight cadets who have completed the training. The next phase will occur this summer when the open water dive is conducted. The training was made possible through a combination of local fundraising and a grant from the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle made possible through Saskatchewan Lotteries.