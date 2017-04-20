Natural partnership lets the land teach students

“The land is our most important textbook,” says Lori Whiteman, executive director of Treaty 4 Education Alliance. Whiteman spoke at a forum celebrating Learning the Land, a program that merges western science and traditional indigenous knowledge of the land, water and the variety of species living in the prairies. The project is a partnership between the Treaty 4 Education Alliance and the Nature Conservancy of Canada. On April 12 select students from schools across the Treaty 4 Territory were at the Treaty 4 Governance Centre in Fort Qu’Appelle to spend the day talking about what they learned and discussing the…