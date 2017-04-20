SaskWater says infrastructure should be checked for leaks

By Michelle Nicholson Special to Grasslands News Talk of wastewater treatment system capacity came as the appetizer before the April 13 Fort Qu’Appelle council meeting. Council invited SaskWater to attend the meeting. Manager Allan Dlugan and account manager Nish Prasad from SaskWater gave council an overview of the evaporation-based system, complete with a history lesson, costs incurred, how the system is engineered, upgrades, in-flows and capacity. Council and the SaskWater reps discussed upward trending on wastewater flowing into the system and Coun. Rebecca Hill asked why, if recent census numbers point to a decrease in population, inflow is trending up.…