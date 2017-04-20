Touchwood Hills WF hosts banquet, awards night

Touchwood Hills Wildlife Federation held its 50th anniversary banquet and awards night on March 25 at the Raymore Gym with 350 people attending. Emcee was Kevin Paproski of Prince Albert. President Gene Unruh Raymore spoke on the work of the club. We have continued to purchase equipment for Raymore, Cupar and Wynyard Elementary schools and have continued to support the NASP program to a total of over $25,000. Unruh spoke about all the other programs we contribute to in the voice of conservation and recognized Ron and Joyce Lorenz for all the work they do for THWF and how their…