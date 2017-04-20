Town plans surplus in $4-million ’17 budget

By Michelle Nicholson Special to Grasslands News The Town of Fort Qu’Appelle has approved its 2017 budget after several closed meetings. The balanced budget includes expectations of a modest surplus of $55,000. For the town, 2017 revenues are pegged at $4,159,800 (taxes account for $2 million of that) with expenditures of $4,104,700. In a followup call, CAO Gail Sloan, said the budget is similar to that of 2016 with no major increases or cuts. Audited financial statements from 2016 will be posted soon on the town’s website. In preparing the budget, the town faced cuts to provincial grant programs resulting…