By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The District of Katepwa and the Calling Lakes Eco Museum are encouraging residents to plant a poplar this spring. The Eco Museum and the Lower Qu’Appelle Watershed groups were able to secure a grant from the Environmental Damage Fund, enough to purchase 400 trees. Katepwa residents need only go to the district’s website and print out a coupon and U & K Greenhouse will redeem it. The Katepwa poplar was designed and bred at the Prairie Farm Rehabilitation Administration, now defunct. “The idea is to plant these trees anywhere in the valley as they…