Granny’s Handmade Soaps help ease medical troubles

By Darcy Gross Grasslands News Who knew there were so many different varieties of soaps? When you encounter a booth hosted by Granny’s Handmade Soaps, the first thing you notice is the amount of inventory on hand — the second is the laughing, smiling character who runs the table. Anna Thickson, the Sturgis-based granny who looks after the stand adorned with soaps and essential oils as well as an array of other products, keeps herself busy with the creative process. “My soaps are all handmade and I’ve got about 35 or 40 different moulds, so they come in all sorts…