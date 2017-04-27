Judge tells man he has a bright future if he stops drinking

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Before sentencing a young man to three months in jail, a Fort Qu’Appelle judge pleaded with him to stop drinking and get his life together Michael Daniel Goodwill, 27 of Fort Qu’Appelle, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his probation, with the Crown attorney staying the other five counts in exchange for his guilty pleas recently. Goodwill was on an undertaking stemming from a past assault charge and other failures to comply charges. He was first arrested March 27 on Pasqua First Nation after police got a call complaining that there was…