Lebret bouyed by support after cemetery vandalism

Feelings of disgust and anger have subsided and shifted to appreciation and optimism for those affected by the vandalism at the Sacred Heart Church cemetery. On April 18 Ralph Blondeau, mayor of Lebret, discovered 15 headstones, some almost 200 years old, pushed over in the church’s graveyard. He can’t understand who would do such a thing. “It took someone with strong muscles to push them over. They never used any machine, there were no sign of tire tracks. I’d guess it was four, maybe five of them who did it,” said Blondeau. “I don’t understand why they are picking on…