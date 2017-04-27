Library funds restored, Fort residents celebrate

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter They say the squeaky wheel gets the grease, that must be true because weeks after announcing 58 per cent cuts to libraries in Saskatchewan, the provincial government has reversed its budget decision after province-wide protests, angry letters, and general outcries of protest. In a scrum with reporters on April 24 Don Morgan, education minster, admitted they had made “a mistake” and said they should have consulted before cutting. The announcement had library staff and library users elated. On the Facebook group, Save Saskatchewan Libraries, that has garnered more than 6,000 members since…