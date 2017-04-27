Man punches partner in face for trying to stop him from driving drunk

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter When his common-law wife tried to stop him from drinking and driving, a punch in the face was the thanks she got. Cody Joseph Iron, 31 of Balcarres, pleaded guilty to assaulting his then partner in Fort Qu’Appelle court recently. The Crown attorney and legal aid lawyer suggested Iron serve 90 days in jail and 18 months probation, which Judge Kevin Lang agreed to on April 6. “He was incredibly intoxicated and wanted to drive the vehicle into town, she refused to let him and he got angry and started punching her in…