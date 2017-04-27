Probation for man found guilty of domestic violence

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter A woman called police for help after her husband threatened to “bash (her) head in” earlier this year. That man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Fort Qu’Appelle court recently. Nathan Robby Yuzicappi, 38 of Fort Qu’Appelle/Standing Buffalo, pleaded guilty on April 6 to assault and uttering threats. In exchange for his guilty pleas the Crown stayed a second assault charge. Crown attorney Maura Landry said there was a past assault conviction from 2011, on the same woman on Yuzicappi’s criminal record. This assault happened on Dec. 24, 2016 at Standing Buffalo First…