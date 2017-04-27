Snow forces golf delay

It was a short-lived opening weekend for the team at Echo Ridge Golf Course. The greens were open for the first time this year on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23 but on Monday morning Fort Qu’Appelle woke up to a foot or more of snow, in some areas. “People were excited, they must have had a long winter because they came out even though it was cool and windy, they threw on an extra layer — it’s encouraging to see,” said Bryan Ardelan, president. Ardelan said while the Easter Monday snow certainly wasn’t something to be excited about…