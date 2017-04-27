Trade show reinvents itself

More than 75 different vendors from across southern Saskatchewan descended onto Fort Qu’Appelle last weekend to meet with new clients and Takin’ Care of Business Trade Show returnees on April 22 and 23. Organizer Sandra Huber said business owners were happy with the turnout and many have already requested spots in next year’s show. “The show is always changing, there are always new vendors. This year there were 15 new ones. So make sure to come each and every year not to miss out.” Those who came to check out the show were privy to pancake breakfasts both mornings, a…