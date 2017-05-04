Dancer busts a move for Standing Buffalo students

There was a whole lot of shaking going on at Standing Buffalo School thanks to a visiting dance teacher who spent some time with the younger students one afternoon Yves Soglo is a breakdancer with Luv2Groove, who co-ordinated workshops with schools all over Canada. Soglo was visiting schools within the Fort Qu’Appelle area for about a week. He does a lot of travelling. “It’s all about movement, dance, exercise and fun,” said Soglo. “We do basic choreography. For a lot of them it’s their first time dancing.” Luv2Groove’s classes are closely aligned with the arts curriculum for Saskatchewan. “Students will…