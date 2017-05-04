Disturbed attacker planned to ‘take one of them with him’

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Despite threatening RCMP officers with a weapon and threatening to kill police, a defence lawyer described the assailant, who was sentenced in Fort Qu’Appelle court, as a “quiet, unassuming, nice young man”. Darcy Boyd Bear, 31 of Standing Buffalo First Nation, pleaded guilty on April 27 to assaulting a peace officer by carrying, using and threatening to use a weapon and for possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Crown attorney Connie Hottinger, described a terrifying encounter between Bear, who was hiding in the dark, poorly lit RCMP parking lot, waiting to attack…