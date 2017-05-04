Fort frustration grows over provincial grants cut

The provincial government has tabled Bill 64 that would amend the Power Corporation Act and the SaskEnergy Act, allowing the Government of Saskatchewan to withhold funding from 109 Saskatchewan municipalities. The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) has been vocal in its opposition to this bill that would see $33 million in grants withheld. Bill 64 has received first reading. Coun. Lee Finishen, a SUMA board member, said passing the bill would show a complete disregard of previous agreements. In the 1930s, when SaskPower was founded, the company bought out existing power utilities and created a provincial grid. The purchase agreements…