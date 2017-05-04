Fundraiser supports wildlife conservation

Ducks Unlimited hosted a fundraiser dinner and auction at the Fort Qu’Appelle Rexentre on April 29.

The event was well attended with lots of eager bidders participating in both the live and silent auctions.

Ducks Unlimited Canada is a not-for-profit organization and fundraising events such as these are important to their conservation efforts.

The organization invested 93 per cent of its available revenue in 2016 to pay for habitat conservation, research, public policy and education.

In Saskatchewan more than 30,000 acres of wildlife habitat have been protected.

The amount raised was not available by press time.