Groom sentenced for drunken, high speed chase on wedding night

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter A groom and his new wife will have to postpone their honeymoon. After leading RCMP on a high-speed chase after sneaking out of the Lebret bar and crashing the vehicle, Nathan Machiskinic still has some time to serve behind bars for his role in the dangerous crime. On April 27, in Fort Qu’Appelle court Machiskinic, 33 of Yorkton, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and operating a vehicle while disqualified. In exchange for his guilty pleas, the following charges were stayed: having…