Plan the celebration

Town staff and council, members of service groups and citizens met last week to plan the Fort Qu’Appelle’s celebrations for Canada’s 150th birthday. Most years these groups put on their own separate events without this level of consultation among themselves but for this monumental occasion, they wanted to make sure to work out all possible kinks. Canada Day celebrations will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club. Then at 11 a.m. the annual parade will be hosted by the Lions Club. Afterward there will be a barbecue at the Royal Canadian Legion. Later, the…