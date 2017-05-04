RM councillors share concerns with Mounties

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Two RCMP officers stopped by the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle’s council meeting recently to fill them in on what’s happening at the detachment and in their community. Sgt. Jason Sauve has been acting as the detachment head since Staff Sgt. Randy Slawson retired about a year ago. Devin Pugh said in an interview with the Fort Times last August, announcing himself as the new Fort Qu’Appelle staff sgt., saying he would split his time between town and his work in Regina at RCMP headquarters. However, since the interview, Pugh has not…