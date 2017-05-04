Students showcase talents in Valley Music Festival

The Qu’Appelle Valley Music Festival saw students from schools all over southern Saskatchewan competing in the 60th annual event. The showcase and competition was held at the Balcarres Lions Hall on April 25, 26, 28 and 30, where two judges, Heather Waldner and Scott Adelman, saw hundreds of students performing in large school bands or playing solos on the piano, saxophone, drums or another instrument. Halle Peller, Grade 7, and Christina Andrews, were at the event with North Valley High School in Lemberg. Peller has been playing trombone for two years. She said gymnastics got her interested in music. “I…