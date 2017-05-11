Council concerned about garbage pickup and dumping at cemetery

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are briefs from the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle’s April 27 regular town council meeting. Coun. Lee Finishen phoned in via conference call. Registration for kids clubs The School Community Council has asked if the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle would organize a one-stop registration booth where parents can enrol their children in activities and groups. Council was not keen to take on the task and did not feel that was its role. “Sounds like a job for an events co-ordinator,” said Coun. Rebecca Hill. Administrator Gail Sloan does not have the time…