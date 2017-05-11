Fire chief excited to be working with new council

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Fire Chief Davis Sabirsh stopped in to give councillors an update on the fire department and his work with emergency planning at council’s April 27 meeting. Sabirsh told the councillors the department finalized its 2017 equipment budget and they have started making annual purchases for fire suits and radios. “We’ve had some good fundraising opportunities this winter and we’re discussing what to do with the money. We need a defibrillator on the truck,” he said. Sabirsh is also the emergency measures co-ordinator. He told council he is still working on formalizing his emergency…