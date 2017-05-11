Fire destroys small portion of Fort’s marshland

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Smoke drifted over Fort Qu’Appelle, as marshland burned last week. The fire began around 4 p.m. on May 4 and took firefighters about an hour to put out and to ensure it did not spread. Fire Chief David Sabirsh said the cause is unknown but estimates about 1.5 acres was burnt. About a dozen volunteer firefighters were working to put out the blaze using fire-safe brooms, a leaf blower and water backpacks with pumps. The backpacks were refilled using water and pumped out over the flames like a large squirt gun. Sabirsh said…