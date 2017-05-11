Fort volunteer returns from mission trip inspired

Most Canadian children never have to go without necessities for basic hygiene such as soap and toothbrushes, and even more never want for luxuries like toys. For children in the poorest regions of Costa Rica, that is very much the case, many even go without food, daily. While watching an informational video about the countries that Samaritan’s Purse delivers their Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes to, Vanessa Sebastian felt a calling to visit those children and hand deliver the gifts. “God told me to go,” said Sebastian, who helped to assemble the boxes with the Valley Alliance Church this past Christmas.…