Judge tells woman hitting police is ‘inexcusable’

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter A woman was on probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour when she punched in the face, a police officer, who was breaking up a violent house party. Summer Stonechild, 22 of Okanese First Nation, pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer, assaulting another woman at the party, and for failing to comply with the conditions of her probation and for failing to attend court on April 26 in Fort Qu’Appelle court. In exchange for her guilty peas, the Crown stayed three counts of uttering threats, and a charge…